Carrick-on-Suir community group to host Santa grotto 

The Ballylynch Community Coming Together Group will host a Santa’s grotto in Mountain View, Ballylynch in Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, December 23 from 2pm-5pm.

This free event will include festive fun, arts and crafts with the chance to have a photo taken with Santa.

If you would like to donate any Christmas decorations, lights, selection boxes or treats, please contact a committee member. The committee includes: Pamela Power, Toni Walsh, Tina Faulkner and Laura Byrne

Please text Toni on: (083) 3789 711 to confirm the name of any child who will be attending the event. All children must be supervised/accompanied by an adult on the day. This event will be run in line with Covid -19 guidelines.

Ballylynch CCT Group thanks Mark Power of CDS Waste Management for kindly sponsoring selection boxes for the children and printing letters advertising the Santa grotto.

The group also thanks Esso Service Station, Ballylynch for its kind donations and all the residents of Ballylynch for their support and donations. The group asks local residents to think of businesses like these who support our community.