Gardaí investigate assault on two teenage girls in Clonmel

Gardaí investigating an assault on two teenage girls in Clonmel last weekend have appealed to anyone with information on the incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station.

The two girls were assaulted in a field near the Glen Oaks estate at Glenconnor, Clonmel last Saturday, November 28.

Clonmel Garda Supt William Leahy said gardaí were aware there was a large number of young people in that area at the time.

"We have met and spoken with a number of them and are appealing to anyone who was there who we haven't spoken to yet to contact us or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us," he told The Nationalist.

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted at (052) 6122222.