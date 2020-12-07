Fantastic news! Ultra-low temperature freezers to store Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Ireland

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has given an update on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

We're preparing for the #COVID19 vaccine roll out in Ireland. At the HSE National Cold Chain Centre, we have received and are currently commissioning & validating a consignment of 9 x Ultra Low Temperature Freezers for storage of the vaccines at -75 degrees. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/ooGUc9OSQo — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 4, 2020

Paul Reid said "we are preparing for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Ireland" after the arrival of nine ultra-low temperature freezers for storing the jab.

It is understood a vaccine rollout could begin in Ireland in January.