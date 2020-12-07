Fantastic news! Ultra-low temperature freezers to store Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Ireland

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has given an update on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Paul Reid said "we are preparing for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Ireland" after the arrival of nine ultra-low temperature freezers for storing the jab. 

It is understood a vaccine rollout could begin in Ireland in January. 