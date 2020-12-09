Shocking! Lights on 20ft Christmas tree in Tipperary have been cut over last few days

The lights on a 20ft Christmas tree (pictured below) in Tipperary have been cut over last few days, it has been revealed.

Cllr Máirín McGrath highlighted the issue on social media and said residents in Newcastle had been "feeling festive but today we are fairly furious".

In a post, she said: "We are extremely disappointed and frustrated to learn that the lights on the main Christmas tree have been cut over the last few days.

"The tree that is 20 feet high was kindly donated to us and was erected last week between Nugent's Pub and Joanie's and lights were working at that stage but weren’t due to be switched on until December 8.

"When tested, we found them cut in four different places."

Picture above shows the lights cut

She added: "2020 has been a difficult year for many and we made a decision to work hard to brighten the spirits of everyone this Christmas so mindless vandalism of this nature is infuriating and sickening.

"The gardaí have been made aware of this but as we continue to decorate the village...we are asking everyone to be vigilant and please report anything or anyone acting suspiciously.

"Please don’t let the good work be in vain. If you might know who was involved in this, please contact Cahir gardaí."