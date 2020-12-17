'State-of-the-art upgrade' of Tipperary Aldi store to create new jobs

Aldi Ireland has announced plans to extend and fully revamp its Clonmel, County Tipperary store in a move that will create 10 new full-time jobs.

The extended store will offer customers a larger shopping space, with the retail floor increasing by 25% from 1,125sqm to 1,405sqm.

Clonmel shoppers will benefit from an additional nine car parking spaces (135 spaces in total) and the introduction of four electric vehicle charging points. The Clonmel store will also receive a full Project Fresh makeover including new hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

Aldi will shortly be submitting a planning application to Tipperary County Council, and it hopes to pursue the project in mid-2021.

Aldi Clonmel store manager Bart Kosinski said creating a larger Aldi store and introducing the award-winning Project Fresh format will provide an even better shopping experience for Clonmel shoppers, whilst contributing positively to the town. "The Aldi Clonmel team is hugely excited by this announcement and is looking forward to the store receiving a state-of-the-art upgrade," he said.

Since opening in 2003 on Western Road, Aldi Clonmel has become an essential part of the retail fabric of the town. It currently employs 25 full-time staff.