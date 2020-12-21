Cahir schoolgirl battling Leukemia is made honorary garda at Little Blue Heroes ceremony

A special garda induction pack was presented by Superintendent Denis Whelan to 12-year-old Mandy Doyle pictured here with with her mother Linda and twin sister Katelyn

A 12-year-old Cahir schoolgirl, who has bravely battled Leukemia over the past eight months, was accorded an honour befitting her courage by the emergency services in her hometown last week.

Mandy Doyle from Barnora was made an honorary garda by the charity Little Blue Heroes at a ceremony in the car park of Cahir Primary Care Centre on Sunday, December 13.

Local gardaí, fire brigade and ambulance personnel came out in force to show their support for Mandy at the event.

Cahir Garda Station Superintendent Denis Whelan presented Mandy with a garda induction pack on behalf of the charity run primarily by gardaí and retired gardaí to help children undergoing medical treatment for serious illness.

Cahir Fire Station firemen TJ Carroll and John Murphy also presented Mandy with a special fire service gift pack.

Three garda cars and a support unit, a Tipperary fire service tender and two ambulances were at the event and after the presentation they travelled in convoy with sirens blaring and lights flashing through Barnora estate back to Mandy’s house.

Mandy was accompanied at the Little Blue Heroes ceremony by her mother Linda and twin sister Katelyn.

Linda praised the gardaí of Cahir Garda Station for “going above and beyond” to help them.

She said one of Mandy’s long-term goals was to become a garda but her short-term goal is to get stronger and be able to go outside and play with her friends again.

“She is the most courageous little girl you could meet. Her fighting spirit is incredible and her kind nature to others is amazing. No matter what way she is feeling, she will smile.”

Mandy has undergone intensive treatment for Leukemia at Crumlin Children’s Hospital since her diagnosis at Easter. She has a further two years of treatment ahead of her.