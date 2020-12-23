WARNING: 'We could see prolonged cold spell lasting into first week or two in January'
Take note...
Cold snap also around December 29
"We could see a prolonged cold spell that lasts into the first week or two in January," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the forecaster said: "The good news is a lovely cold, crisp and sunny Christmas Eve.
"Also a dry Christmas Day for most. Cold though with frost though before rain moves down during St Stephen’s Day.
"Beyond that looks cold but very hard to call the details, a risk of wintry showers over the weekend and into next week.
"The details on just how cold and if we see sleet or snow are not available in a reliable time frame yet.
"We could see a prolonged cold spell that lasts into the first week or two in January. Stay tuned for updates and stay safe."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on