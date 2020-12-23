Revealed: Massive planning application lodged for 39 houses in this Tipperary town

A massive planning application has been lodged for 39 houses on the Old Road in Cashel.

RYF Fitz Holdings Ltd has made the application for a residential development of 39 units comprising two four-bedroom detached and 22 three-bedroom semi-detached and six two-bedroom semi-detached/end terrace and one two-bedroom terraced units and four two-bed apartment units and four one-bed apartments.

Planning permission is also sought for all necessary site services and ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development.

A decision is due by the local authority on February 18.