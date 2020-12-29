Narrow sections of the Blueway in Tipperary will be widened

Funding is being sought to widen the Blueway footpath and cycle track downstream of the Anner River, which includes narrow sections of the riverside route between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

Michael Moroney, District Administrator, told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the section from Clonmel to just beyond the Anner confluence was three metres wide on average.

In September the county council submitted a funding application to the Department of Rural and Community Development for an additional €100,000 to widen the Blueway next year, and it hopes to have a positive reply early in the New Year.

Mr Moroney said the council was widening the Blueway in a structured manner.

The request to widen the narrow stretches was made by District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose.

Above: Clonmel Mayor Siobhan Ambrose says the Blueway has been a resounding success

She said they were all aware the Blueway was a resounding success and enjoyed not only by people from this area but from the four corners of the country.

However some sections were particularly narrow, especially when people were walking or cycling in both directions.

Cllr Ambrose hoped they would get the funding over the line.

