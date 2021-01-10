Call for more parking spaces in housing estate in Tipperary

A request for additional car parking spaces in the first Baron Park in Clonmel would need to be discussed with residents and the planning section of Tipperary County Council, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr Pat English had requested that additional car parking spaces would be provided in the green area, as the existing road was very narrow and a danger for all road users.

However District Administrator Michael Moroney said that if this went ahead it would be a second car park development in the southern section of the green area in Baron Park.

“While I am aware that the green area here is quite large, this may need to be discussed with the planning section, as the green area in that location will be substantially reduced,” he stated.

“This issue will probably need to be discussed with the locals in the vicinity of houses numbers 14 to 35, as there may be objections from some of these residents to a second car park,” Mr Moroney added.

