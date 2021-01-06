Fundraising drive for Tipperary church raised €114,009 in less than two years

A grand total of €114,009 has been raised in just under two years for the renovation of St Michael’s Church in Clerihan, a few miles from Clonmel.

A special mass was celebrated in the renovated church on the Saturday before Christmas to showcase the improvements, and to remind people that the fundraising drive continues.

There are still some jobs to be finished but many of the essential works have been completed.

These include the treatment of roof timbers, the re-slating of the roof, the removal of asbestos from the roof, the relining of the bell and crucifix and the replacement of ceilings and gutters.

The sacristy was upgraded while new windows were installed on stairwells and weather protection mesh fitted on windows.

Timbers in the galleries were also treated.

The work also included internal and external painting, the laying of a new carpet and the installation of new pews, which were kindly gifted to the parish by St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel.

John Mulcahy, chairperson of the renovation committee, is grateful to the following - Fr Enda Brady, parish priest of Cashel who was the administrator of Clerihan Parish for four years and who was the driving force in setting up the committee; and all the committee members for the many hours that have gone into fundraising over the last two years.

He is also grateful to Peter Morrissey Architects; Mulcahy Construction; Aurora Electrical Contractors; Paul Grace Painting and Decorating.

“Thanks to Fr Peter Brennan for his support since his appointment as parish priest of Clerihan in August.”

John would especially like to remember Fr Ailbe O’Bric, who passed way two years ago and who left the parish in an exceptionally good position financially, which helped enormously with the renovation.

Most of all John Mulcahy thanks the parishioners and friends of Clerihan Parish for contributing to the fundraising in the past two years and raising €114,009.

Above: The fundraising drive is continuing to complete the renovations at St Michael’s Church in Clerihan

People are requested to continue contributing to the fundraising by buying a ticket for the parish draw.

Tickets cost €75 for three months or €30 for one month.

Tickets are available from Daybreak in Clerihan or people can visit the website www.clerihanchurch.ie and click on donate.

The parish may also be followed on Facebook - Saint Michael’s Church, Clerihan.

