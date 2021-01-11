Holding tanks proposed to alleviate water supply problems in Clonmel

Holding tanks at the Poulavanogue plant have been proposed as a short-term solution to the problems that the people of Clonmel regularly experience with the water supply.

Cllr Pat English, who made the suggestion at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, said that people were ringing councillors on a daily basis and telling them that they couldn’t operate businesses such as cafés and hairdressers because of the poor water supply.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose said there had been more problems with the supply in the days before the meeting.

Members of the Borough District have requested a meeting with Irish Water to discuss the current status of its water network infrastructure proposals for Clonmel town and the surrounding area.

