Hiker rescued from woods near Tipperary village 

A man was rescued from woods near Clogheen yesterday (Wednesday, January 6) after becoming disorientated while out hiking.

About a half dozen South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association members along with search dog Murphy and his handler from the Search & Rescue Dog Association successfully searched for and found the local walker, who got lost in the network of forest tracks in the woods.

SEMRA said they received the call out to the woods at the foot of the Knockmealdown Mountains above Clogheen village at 14.30pm yesterday.

After communicating with the walker, SEMRA were able to pinpoint his geographical location and SEMRA team members with Murphy and his handler made their way to meet him.

“The walker was well equipped with warm clothes, food, a hot drink, a battery pack to charge a mobile phone, and an emergency shelter. He was able to keep himself comfortable despite the cold weather, until help arrived,” said a SEMRA spokesperson.

The SEMRA volunteers escorted the walker to the team car and all rescuers were off site by 5.45pm yesterday.