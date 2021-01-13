Turning the thoughts of Tipperary students towards climate action and environmental protection

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched The Story of Your Stuff, a competition aimed at secondary school students in Tipperary and around the country, which seeks to empower young people to make environmentally-conscious decisions about their everyday ‘stuff’ and activities.

Entrants are tasked with researching the life cycle of an everyday item or the environmental impact of an activity, and creatively telling its story through a visual medium.

Now in its fifth year, the competition brings together curiosity, creativity and science, and aims to get young people thinking about sustainability, climate action and environmental protection, while spreading the word among their friends and family to make lasting and impactful changes.

Entrants will be in with a chance to win €500 for themselves and €500 for their school.

An additional climate topic prize will be awarded to the entry that best addresses and incorporates specific climate considerations, including carbon footprint or greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, and in order to recognise an annual increase in the number of Irish language entries received to the competition, a special prize for the best project delivered in Irish has been introduced.

This year, the EPA has enlisted the support of aeronautical engineer, citizen scientist-astronaut candidate and award-winning STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) advocate, Dr Norah Patten, as the competition ambassador for The Story of Your Stuff.

For a third year, The Story of Your Stuff has partnered with UCD, which will host a finale event in April.

Last year’s winners were Caoimhe Higgins and Katherine from St Andrews College, Booterstown, Dublin who made a video on the story of soap. The inaugural Climate Topic Prize winner was Lana Mitchel from Coolmine Community School, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 who created a video on the story of paper.

Competition guidelines and tips are available at www.thestoryofyourstuff.ie.

The deadline for entries is Monday, March 8.

