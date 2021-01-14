Report suggests one in two Tipperary people intend buying hybrid or electric car

A report by online marketplace Done Deal suggests that one in two Tipperary people intend buying hybrid or electric for their next car.

The report states that this figure is up from one in four in 2020.

The report also finds that with a crunch in supply, it’s a good time to buy a new or used vehicle, as prices are expected to climb on used vehicles.

Brexit’s impact on imports and the decline in new car sales, and therefore trade-ins, means there are less nearly-new used cars (registered from 2016-2019) in the Irish market.

Demand is driving up prices on used cars.

Similar trends are visible in the UK, where leading car sites have seen increases of 8.5% in the price of used cars across the board.

For more news see Tipperary petition launched to allow pharmacists roll out Covid-19 vaccine