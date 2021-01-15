At last! New lights switched on at Tipperary footpath and cycleway

The long-awaited public lights on Clonmel's bypass road were turned on last night, Thursday.

The 42 new lights illuminate the footpath and cycleway that runs beside the 1.5 kilometres stretch of the N24 between the Cahir road and Cashel road roundabouts.

SSE Airtricity activated the lights, which have been funded through national funding streams.

Local politicians and local people have been campaigning for many years to have the lights provided.

The footpath and cycleway has proven an extremely popular amenity, and the new lights will make it easier for people to access the route during the dark evenings.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose stated, "I have no doubt that these lights will be of huge benefit to walkers, runners and cyclists who will now be able to use the N24 cycle/walk path not alone by day, but now also in the evenings.”

For more news see Woman robbed in Clonmel in the early hours of the morning