Garda patrol car involved in two-vehicle collision in Cashel 

A Cashel street was closed for a short period earlier today (Tuesday, January 26) following a traffic collision between a garda patrol car and another car.

A Cashel Garda Station spokesperson said the accident happened at John Street, Cashel around 1.30pm.

A female garda, who was driving the patrol car, was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital for medical examination and observation.

The street was reopened this afternoon after the two vehicles were removed from the accident scene.