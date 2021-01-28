School community is walking, running and cycling to celebrate Tipperary school's anniversary

This year Loreto secondary school is celebrating 140 years in Clonmel.

The school, which is situated on Coleville Road on the Waterford side of Clonmel, has provided education for girls from the town of Clonmel and the surrounding areas since 1881.

It is a sister school of all Loreto schools throughout Ireland, the UK, Australia and Africa.

“We look forward to marking this historic and joyous occasion with many events but while we have a school closure, we thought that an active event would be a wonderful beginning for our celebrations,” says Loreto principal Anne McGrath.

“Therefore, with a real desire to increase our sense of community even while we are apart, we want to celebrate 140 years of Loreto in Clonmel by launching a whole school community event/challenge which began on Monday last, January 25,” says Ms McGrath.

“We remember and celebrate our founder during Mary Ward Week, which started on January 23, so we feel that the timing of this is very fitting. The event/challenge has been put together by Ms Shelly and Ms Keating, in conjunction with the PE department.”

Together, the Loreto Clonmel school community is attempting to cover Loreto 14-14-14 by completing 14,000 kilometres over 14 days to celebrate 14 decades of love, laughter and learning at Loreto Clonmel.

To meet this challenge, members of the school community are asked to walk, run or cycle two kilometres (or more) a day for 14 days, if possible.

This will help the school achieve its target and make Loreto 14-14-14 a success.

“The objective of this challenge is to get everyone out in the fresh air and active, creating a sense of togetherness while also celebrating 140 years of love, laughter and learning in Loreto Clonmel,” says Anne McGrath.

“We are inviting our whole school community (students, staff, retired staff, parents/guardians, past pupils, families, board of management members and others with Loreto connections) to contribute to our challenge/celebration,” says the principal.

“In marking such a huge occasion, we are hoping this will create excitement and a sense of belonging to Loreto Clonmel during this school closure; while also giving students, staff, parents/guardians and our extended Loreto community an incentive to be active.”

If you would like to share a photo of yourself on social media participating in Loreto 14-14-14 you could include the following hashtags on the shared photo: #Loreto14-14-14 #love laughter learning #together apart.

The Loreto Order was founded by Mary Ward in York and the Irish branch by Frances Ball in a building called the Loreto Abbey, and so all the sisters became Loreto sisters.

Loreto Clonmel was founded in 1881 at Suir Island Mills and soon moved to Coleville Road, which has been the location of Loreto secondary school ever since.

The Loreto sisters, Sr Margaret Quirke and Sr Bridie Mullins, both former principals of the school, still live in Clonmel and continue to be very involved with the school community.

For more Tipperary news see Garda patrol car involved in collision in Cashel