Six people fined for attending Tipperary house party in breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Six people have been fined for flouting Covid-19 restrictions by attending a party at a private house in Tipperary Town over the weekend.

Gardaí broke up the small house party in the town at 12.30am on Saturday, January 23. They issued on-the-spot fines of €100 to the six young people attending the get together, according to a Tipperary Garda Station spokesman.

New regulations were introduced by the Government before Christmas giving gardaí the power to issue fines to those caught breaching Covid-19 restrictions by attending house parties.