'Virtual parishioners': Ardfinnan Mass to be aired on RTÉ until June, broadcaster confirms

RTÉ has confirmed that it will continue to offer additional religious content during the national vaccination programme due to the extension of Covid-related restrictions, with Mass coming from Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, every Monday.

Since the first lockdown was announced in 2020, RTÉ has provided daily Mass and the first was celebrated in SS Peter & Paul’s Clonmel on March 19, and since September, has been broadcasting every Monday morning from Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan.

‘VIRTUAL PARISHIONERS’

Fr Michael Toomey, Parish Priest in Ardfinnan, said he was delighted to be able to continue to support so many people, and says the response from “virtual parishioners” has been astounding.

“I have been truly moved by people up and down the country who have asked for prayers and intentions, and people have been able to connect to their faith by attending Mass every day, whilst restriction have been in place,” he added.