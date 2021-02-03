Man arrested in Tipperary on suspicion of possessing €2,000 worth of cannabis

This evening, Wednesday at approximately 6pm a male in his early 20s was stopped and searched by Clonmel gardaí under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was observed acting suspiciously at the Western Road, Clonmel, having alighted from a bus.

He was found in possession of cannabis herb worth approximately €2,000 (pending analysis).

He was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

