Man injured in single car crash in Tipperary
Cahir to Clogheen road is now closed
The single car crash occurred just outside Cahir, on the Clogheen road
A man has been injured in a car crash that occurred near Cahir this morning.
The single car crash happened on the Cahir/Clogheen Road, the R668, and the road is now closed.
Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.
The closure is between the Golf Club and Kilthomas Cross.
For more news see Vote now for your favourite building in Tipperary
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on