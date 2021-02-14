Wall at Quaker graveyard in Tipperary has been repaired

The wall at the Quaker graveyard at O’Neill Street/Anne Street in Clonmel has been repaired, and Cllr Michael Murphy has thanked Tipperary County Council’s senior executive engineer Ruairi Boland for “an excellent job.”

Parts of the wall collapsed in 2018.

There was pressure to get the wall repaired because of its historical significance and local residents were also grateful, said Cllr Murphy.

The historic burial ground is more than 300 years old.

