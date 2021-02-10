Burglars stole catalytic converters from Tipperary garage 

Burglars stole five catalytic converters from a garage yard near Tipperary Town in the early hours of last Thursday, February 4.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the premises they were stolen from was located at Mount Bruis on the Galbally side of Tipperary Town.

The burglary occurred sometime between 4am and 5am on February 4.

The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.