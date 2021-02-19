Planning application submitted for new Gaelscoil in Carrick-on-Suir 

An old school building in the heart of Carrick-on-Suir will be demolished and the site will be transformed into a new state-of-the-art Gaelscoil primary school if a planning application submitted this month is approved by Tipperary County Council.

The board of management of Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire lodged a planning application with the council on February 3 seeking the green light to demolish the former St Joseph’s Technical College at Clonmel Road, Carrick-on-Suir and its associated outbuildings and construct a new eight-classroom Gaelscoil.

The primary school, founded in 1998, has been situated on the grounds of Carrick United FC soccer club at Coolnamuck Road for many years.

The submission of this planning application is a major step towards realising the dream of its teaching staff, board of management and parents to have a dedicated school campus for the school.

According to the planning application, the proposed new Gaelscoil will be two-storeys in height with a total floor area of 1,627 sqm.

It's proposed it will comprise a general purpose hall, library resource area, staff rooms, support teaching spaces and ancillary accommodation as well as the eight classrooms.

It’s proposed the new building will harness the power of the sun to create electricity for the building as planning is sought for 34 photovoltaic panels. Rainwater harvesting tanks at roof level are also proposed.

The planning application outlines that the school grounds will include a ball court, senior and junior play areas, kick about, orchard and nature areas and associated hard and soft landscaping throughout.

And it adds that the project will also include the widening of the road along the North Quay, the provision of drop-off and pick up areas for cars and buses, 16 car parking spaces, including one disabled parking space and sheltered bicycle stands.

A number of “public realm” enhancement works are also proposed including new paving on the Clonmel/Well Road and North Quay with new entrances, gates and boundary treatments, a flood storage compensation area and all other associated site and development works.

The planning application concludes by stating that a Natura Impact Statement has been prepared and submitted to the planning authority with the application.

Tipperary County Council is due to reach a decision on whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the proposed new school on March 30.

Classrooms in the old St Joseph’s College building were previously used by Comeragh College Community School for teaching senior students before the school moved to its new campus on the Pill Road in 2016.