Flooding forces closure of the Convent Road in Clonmel

The Convent Road in Clonmel has been closed this afternoon, Friday due to flooding.

The river Suir in the town is at an elevated level, following heavy overnight rain and a further downpour this morning.

Areas of the Blueway walking and cycling track that runs alongside the river are also flooded, including a stretch near the Convent Bridge and the Presentation schools.

The situation is at level one of Tipperary County Council’s response plan, although as of Friday afternoon the plan hadn’t been activated.

Flood barriers for this level of the plan are in place.

“The situation will continue to be monitored and further information will issue as required,” stated a spokesperson for the council.

