Convent Road in Clonmel reopens after flooding subsides

Water levels on the river Suir dropped overnight

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Flooding

Clonmel has been affected by flooding in recent days

The Convent Road in Clonmel reopened this morning, Sunday.

Water levels on the River Suir in the town ​have dropped overnight.

The road had been closed since Friday because of flooding.

Tipperary County Council says it will continue to monitor the situation. 

For more Tipperary news see Carrick-on-Suir student reaches final of national speechwriting competition