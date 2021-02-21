Convent Road in Clonmel reopens after flooding subsides
Water levels on the river Suir dropped overnight
Clonmel has been affected by flooding in recent days
The Convent Road in Clonmel reopened this morning, Sunday.
Water levels on the River Suir in the town have dropped overnight.
The road had been closed since Friday because of flooding.
Tipperary County Council says it will continue to monitor the situation.
For more Tipperary news see Carrick-on-Suir student reaches final of national speechwriting competition
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on