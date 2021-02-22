Defibrillator to be set up on walkway in Tipperary due to 'large number' using facility
Good idea
File photo
With the Sologhead pitch devoid of all GAA activity save for one or two juveniles doing target practice the same can’t be said for our walkway which sees a constant stream of people of all ages irrespective of the weather using the facility on a daily basis.
Given the large number that are availing of the walkway the club will be setting up a defibrillator course shortly and anyone out there who would like to participate in the course should give their name to Mike Fitzgerald who is the course co-ordinator or any club officer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on