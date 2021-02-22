Severe weather alert has been issued for Tipperary

A Status Orange severe weather warning for rainfall has issued for Tipperary, with very heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday, valid from 7pm tonight until 9pm on Tuesday February 23.

This event will likely cause further river flooding and significant surface water flooding throughout the county and, in such an instance, people are advised to undertake essential travel journeys only.

Tipperary County Council’s crisis management team met this afternoon, Monday to assess the situation and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event.

All appropriate flood defence barriers are being erected and the Clonmel flood response team is monitoring the situation within Clonmel and its environs.

Arrangements have been made to issue an advisory through the local media today and to update the Tipperary County Council website.

The position will continue to be monitored by the council’s severe weather assessment team.

Road closure updates will continue to be posted to the council’s website and social media sites – Facebook/Twitter/Mapalerter.

Members of the public can continue to contact the council’s customer services desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 076-1065000 during normal office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the council’s emergency services number at 1890 923 948 or email customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency

999/112

Irish Water Emergency

1850 278278

ESB Networks

1850 372999

Gas Networks Ireland

1850 205050

