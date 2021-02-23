Roads closed in Tipperary because of severe weather

There are currently three road closures in place in the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District area and the Convent Road, Clonmel is predicted to flood later today, with a planned closure taking place at 6pm this evening, Tuesday.

All indications are that the road will remain closed overnight and well into tomorrow.

Significant elements of the flood defences are also now in place, including elements of level two and level three defences and the situation is continuing to be monitored by the Clonmel Flood Monitoring Team.

The Status Orange rainfall and Yellow wind warnings remain in place for the whole county, with heavy rain again forecast for this afternoon.

However, the situation appears to be more contained than forecasted and there have been no major issues reported across all five districts.

Members of the public can continue to contact Tipperary County Council’s customer services desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 076-1065000 during office hours (9.30am to 4.30pm), after which calls will be transferred to the council’s emergency services number at 1890 923 948.

Alternatively, people can email the council at customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

The full list of known road closures per district is available on the council’s website/social media channels and this will continue to be updated throughout the day.

