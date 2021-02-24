Air ambulance tasked to Tipperary during first full year in operation

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) air ambulance was tasked to 490 incidents across 13 counties during 2020, which was its first full year in operation.

The ICRR Air Ambulance, based in Rathcoole in County Cork, works in tandem with the National Ambulance Service to provide both paramedic support and transport to hospital for seriously ill patients.

Figures from the ICRR show that July was the single busiest month, with the air ambulance being tasked a total of 59 times.

Road traffic accidents account for the most incidents, with a total of 94 call-outs throughout the year.

Amongst the other incidents responded to were 81 cardiac arrests; 74 general trauma calls; 73 general medical calls; 46 farming accidents and 29 falls from heights.

While Cork, Kerry and Waterford were the counties most likely to require the service, the air ambulance also provided support to Counties Tipperary, Clare, Wexford, Limerick, Leitrim, Kildare, Kilkenny, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway.

ICRR chief executive Mícheál Sheridan says “the statistics show the demand that exists for an air ambulance based in the south of the country. The ICRR Air Ambulance is airborne in under four minutes of being tasked by the National Ambulance Service, and is thirty minutes away from most of the areas within its catchment.

"Dozens of lives have been saved as a result of the hard work of the crew, and care administered in a timely manner to hundreds of others. Ireland needs this service, and this service needs the continuing support of our community fundraisers and corporate supporters.”

