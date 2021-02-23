Garda appeal for public’s help in solving theft of power tools from Kilfeacle property

Power tools estimated to be worth €1,500 were stolen from a garage in the Kilfeacle area last week.

The power tools were stolen from two jeeps parked in a garage at Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle between 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 17 and 8.30am on Thursday, February 18.

The garda spokesman appealed to any witnesses to this break-in or anyone with information that may assist their investigations to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.