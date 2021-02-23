Rising river levels mean that glass bridge at Old Bridge in Clonmel will also close this evening

Tipperary County Council’s Clonmel flood monitoring team met at 2pm today, Tuesday.

On the basis of the updated forecasting model now showing that levels overnight will exceed the level two (3.25 metres) ceiling, the Clonmel Flood Response Plan has been activated.

A meeting of the primary flood response agencies took place at 3.30pm this afternoon.

All relevant flood defence barriers are in place.

The following planned road closures will be in place from this evening: the Convent Road (R671) from 6pm and the Dry Arch (“glass”) bridge at Old Bridge from 7pm.

All indications are that both routes will remain closed overnight and most of tomorrow.

Traffic diversion routes will be put in place and should be followed.

The situation will continue to be monitored by the Clonmel flood monitoring team.

The Status Orange rainfall and Yellow wind warnings remain in place for Tipperary until 9m this evening.

The flooding situation has also deteriorated further in the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal Districts, with roads in the Cahir and Glen of Aherlow areas worst affected as the Rivers Tar and Aherlow flooded.

River levels are predicted to rise further over the next 24 hours.



There are 17 road closures related to severe weather warnings currently in place throughout the county and the necessary traffic diversion routes are in place and should be followed - https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/maps

