Flooding subsides and all roads in Clonmel are open again
Road users still advised to travel with caution and care
All roads in Clonmel are now open, after flooding forced the closure of the Convent Road and a road at the Old Bridge earlier this week. Picture: John D. Kelly
The Convent Road, Clonmel has reopened, after it was closed twice in the past week because of flooding.
However all road users are advised to travel with caution and care, as there is still some water lodged in areas.
The dry arch (glass) bridge at the Old Bridge, Clonmel reopened this morning.
