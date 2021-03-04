Former Tipperary TD Theresa Ahearn features in new book on women in politics

Former Tipperary TD, Theresa Ahearn, features in a new book published by Fine Gael in time for International Women's Day.

The book is called Proud to Serve: The Voices of the Women of Cumann na nGaedheal and Fine Gael 1922-1992 and is written by Martina Murray and Maria Hegarty.

The book will be launched by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at an online event next Tuesday, March 9 at 7.30pm.

You can register for this free event here: https://www.finegael.ie/book (the book is also available at this link).

The event will feature a panel discussion with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and former Justice ministers Frances Fitzgerald and Nora Owen, and moderated by Cllr Yemi Adenuga.

Theresa Ahearn died on September 20 2000 and her son, Senator Garret Ahearn, says “I'm incredibly proud of my mother's achievements in politics. She was the only rural female TD in the Dáil at that time.

“The lifestyle for women in politics, particularly mothers, was very difficult in the 80s and 90s. I still have memories of discussions we as a family had of how she would manage her work week to also fit in parent teacher meetings, lifts to hurling games and being home on a Sunday afternoon to cook dinner.

“Leaving for the Dáil in Dublin every Tuesday morning was always difficult for her. She hated leaving her children for three days but she absolutely loved representing her community.

“I always thought growing up that the work life balance for women in politics would naturally improve but unfortunately in a lot of ways it hasn't changed at all.”

Senator Ahearn is the only child of the women in the book who is currently serving in the Oireachtas.

Maria Hegarty is a researcher, diversity and inclusion expert and equality campaigner. She studied business, economics and social studies at Trinity College Dublin and is the founder of Equality Strategies Ltd and Diversity Charter Ireland.

Martina Murray is a writer and historian with a particular interest in campaigns around social change. She studied English and history at Trinity College Dublin and currently works as a freelance writer and web editor.

