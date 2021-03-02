Revealed: Planning sought for 24-bed hotel near Rock of Cashel in Tipperary

Planning permission is being sought for a 24-bed hotel near the Rock of Cashel.

Trevester Unlimited Company has made the application to Tipperary County Council for the development at Moor Lane, The Rock, Cashel.

The company is seeking planning permission for hotel accommodation for 24-bedroom suites across the existing and new farm, with new retail and café facilities open to the public.

The development comprises of internal and external alterations, refurbishment and change of use to the existing farmhouse, cowsheds and replacement of the existing barn on the farm at Moor Lane for self-contained hotel accommodation.

The new farm complex is comprised of three single storey and part two storey buildings to the west, utilising the roof spaces in parts to accommodate an additional half storey for upper level bedrooms with dormer windows.

The development also entails the construction of one new single storey building with a café restaurant and a retail facility for organic produce to the north.

A new single storey building beside the Moor Lane entrance will provide the hotel reception.

The materiality of the new and refurbished buildings will be a combination of painted render, rubble stone walling and vertical timber cladding to the facades, with either natural slate tiles or metal roofing systems.

The proposed scheme includes the provision of fifteen car parking spaces on the site, with associated landscaping to incorporate kitchen gardens, new pathways, and new entrances for enhanced connectivity through the site.

The proposed development consists of associated works to the public realm, access and landscaping.

A decision is due by the local authority by April 15 with submissions due by March 25.