Driver and passenger 'returning from party in Tipperary' stopped by Gardaí in Cork

A driver and passenger who stated that they were returning from a party in Clonmel were stopped by Gardaí at a checkpoint at Glanmire, on the outskirts of Cork city yesterday.

As well as being outside the five kilometres limit imposed during the Covid-19 restrictions, the driver had no licence, insurance, tax or NCT on the car.

Fines were issued and the car was impounded by the Gardaí.

