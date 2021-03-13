'Sleep well dear sister,' tributes to Tipperary woman who has passed away in Spain

The death has occurred of Sandra Burke Fennessy (née Byrne) in the Mijas region of Spain following a tragic accident.

She was the eldest daughter of the late Frank and Jenny Byrne of 7 Mountain View, Marlfield.

She is survived by her husband Bernie, sister and three brothers.

Sandra trained as a confectioner in a local bakery in Clonmel and some years later retrained as a dental nurse in the town.

She was an accomplished athlete and won a Gold Medal at the European Powerlifting Championships in Luxemburg in 1999.

She was the holder of multiple Irish records in powerlifting.

Sandra moved to Spain sixteen years ago.

She loved living in Spain and embraced the language and the culture where she joined a local Spanish dance group and a local choir.

She also worked a vegetable allotment in the local area. She could be regularly seen out walking with Bernie and their dog

Lucy in the local area and down the local strip where they would meet all their friends. The tributes posted on her Facebook page are a testament to the high esteem she was held in.

Sleep well dear sister.