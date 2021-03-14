Minister of State gave online careers advice to Carrick-on-Suir students 

Minister of State for Higher Education, Innovation & Science, Niall Collins, gave an online talk on education and training to more than 100 students at Comeragh College Community School.

It was one of three education and careers online talks the Carrick-on-Suir school’s students attended in recent weeks.

The Pill Road based community school has certainly been going the extra mile despite the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure its students have every opportunity available to them when considering their future careers.

Minister of State Niall Collins’ online session with Comeragh College students took place on February 24.

He spoke to students about the importance of education and its different forms, digital skills as well as the welcome addition of the Government support called The Right Course, which provides opportunities for people to upskill.

Minister Collins’ Fine Gael colleague, Deputy Neale Richmond, who is his party’s spokesperson for European Affairs, and Clodagh Kelly, Tipperary Education & Training Board’s director of schools, addressed Comeragh College students on the importance of learning languages for careers in another online meeting on March 3.

Both Deputy Richmond and Ms Kelly spoke about how accessible the language learning process is and they discussed the need for more Irish representation in the European Institutions.

The Erasmus Project entitled Mindfulness and Wellbeing in European Schools, which Comeragh College is involved in was discussed at length.

Damien Lonergan, an award winning French and German teacher at Comeragh College, organised both events with the support of the school’s principal and deputy principal.

Comeragh College Principal Kevin Langton said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school has looked at different ways of providing opportunities for their students to look “outside the box” for possible careers choices. He said the school has made a commitment in recent years to offering foreign languages to its students by recruiting teachers of Spanish, German and French.

Students heard at the careers talks how having a foreign language was beneficial for people pursuing careers in business, politics and engineering.

Mr Langton paid tribute to the teachers who organised these three events and to the school’s students for engaging so well with them.