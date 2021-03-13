Man in his 40s arrested in Tipperary over theft from cars
Man has been detained at Clonmel garda station
Gardaí are investigating a number of recent thefts from cars in the Clonmel district
Clonmel gardaí investigating a number of recent thefts from cars in the Clonmel area have arrested a man in his mid 40s.
He has been detained at Clonmel garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be detained for up to 24 hours.
For more news see Tributes paid to Tipperary woman who passed away in Spain
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on