Man in his 40s arrested in Tipperary over theft from cars

Man has been detained at Clonmel garda station

Garda investigation

Clonmel gardaí investigating a number of recent thefts from cars in the Clonmel area have arrested a man in his mid 40s.

He has been detained at Clonmel garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be detained for up to 24 hours.

