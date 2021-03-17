Talented teenage writers from Tipperary invited to take part in week-long programme

The Museum of Literature Ireland, MoLI is launching a nationwide search for 15 talented teenage writers to take part in the second annual Edna O'Brien Young Writers Bursary.

The Edna O’Brien Young Writers Bursary is an immersive, week-long writing programme running both online and onsite in MoLI from Monday, July 19 until Friday July 23 (subject to public health guidelines).

The winning students will have their work published as a special edition under the MoLI Editions imprint, will be given membership of the museum and invited to various museum events throughout the year.

If travelling to Dublin, all travel costs and meals will be provided for week-long bursary attendees (subject to public health restrictions). Applications can be made via MoLI’s online form.

The selected 15 young writers will develop their creative practice under the guidance of a leading Irish author, as well as meeting with representatives from the publishing industry, UCD academic staff and other writers.

The goal of the bursary is to attract young writers with significant potential, and afford them the opportunity to explore that potential, whilst gaining an introduction to the world of publishing and literature as a course of academic study.

Director of the museum Simon O’Connor said: “So often a young person’s creative health can be subsumed by the pressure of exams, college application, and thoughts of future careers.

“We hope that this bursary catches young authors on the cusp of adulthood, encourages them to nurture and explore their gifts, and gives them a glimpse of the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Last year’s recipients were mentored by Irish writer Alan McMonagle, who was personally selected by Edna O'Brien.

The winning students were also treated to some special guest speakers during the week-long programme including Colum Mc Cann, Natalya O'Flaherty, Sarah Maria Griffin, Paul Perry, and Lisa Coen.

To apply, simply complete the online form and submit via www.moli/bursary.

For more on The Edna O’Brien Bursary, 2021 and the MoLI learning programme, contact Jennie Ryan, Head of Learning and Culture directly at jennie@moli.ie.

For more news see Good news on the weather front