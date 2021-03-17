Man (40s) appears before court charged in relation to Clonmel car break-ins   

A Clonmel man, aged in his 40s, appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Sunday charged in connection with a number of recent break-ins to cars in Clonmel.

The break-ins and thefts from vehicles occurred in the Highfield estate, Ard Aoibhinn estate and Roaring Springs Road areas of the town

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the man was granted bail with a number of conditions attached and remanded to appear before an upcoming sitting of Clonmel District Court.