Clonmel committee requests generous support for annual Daffodil Day

The Clonmel Daffodil Day committee can’t be on the streets this Daffodil Day, March 26 for its annual fundraising appeal.

However it says that the community can still make a huge difference.

People are requested to log onto http://www.justgiving.com/daffodil-day-clonmel to donate.

The committee has requested people to forward this link to their contacts.

“This will help raise funds to support cancer patients and their families,” say the committee members.

The Irish Cancer Society has requested people to join it this March for what it describes as its most important Daffodil Day yet.

“As you know, last year we had to make the difficult decision to cancel Daffodil Day as we know and love it, due to Covid-19.

“This year will again be a Daffodil Day like no other.

“Your support this Daffodil Day will help us to continue providing crucial services to adults and children with cancer and their families.”

