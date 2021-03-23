Catalytic converter thieves strike again in county Tipperary
Two more catalytic converters were stolen from county Tipperary cars last week.
The exhaust emission control device was stolen from a car parked in Monard village and at Ballyhane, Cappawhite between 11.30pm and 2am on Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15. These are the latest in a series of catalytic converter thefts around the county in recent months.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed the thefts or saw suspicious activity in Monard and Ballyhane, Cappawhite that night to contact the station at (062) 51212.
