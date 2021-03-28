South Tipperary Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel is closing for Easter break

The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will close for the Easter holiday from this Monday, March 29 and will reopen on Monday, April 12.

The trustees and staff at the centre sincerely thank all their wonderful therapists, volunteers, sponsors and all those who have contributed to the centre in any way.

They wish all members, therapists and volunteers a happy, healthy and peaceful Easter.

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon will take place virtually again this year, and will be held in September.

The Cancer Support Centre is issuing an open invitation for people to be part of its team for this event, and help raise much-needed funds for CARE.

If you would like to join the CARE team please contact the centre on 052–6182667.

For more Tipperary news see Covid-19 vaccination centre opens at the Clonmel Park Hotel