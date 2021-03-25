Vaccination centre is now operating at the Clonmel Park Hotel in Tipperary 

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Clonmel Park Hotel is now open.

The centre began administering the vaccine on Wednesday, although it will be mid-April before it opens to the general public.

At present those in groups two and four are being vaccinated.

Group two includes frontline healthcare workers while group four includes people in medically vulnerable categories.

The vaccination centres, such as the one located in the Clonmel Park Hotel, are in addition to locations such as GP surgeries and pharmacies, where vaccines will also be delivered.

South Tipperary General Hospital is operating the Clonmel centre.

The HSE says the utilisation of the centres is dependent on staffing and vaccine availability.

"Existing vaccinators will continue to support, where possible, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme at local level across all sites identified," according to a HSE spokesperson.

"There's no charge for getting your Covid-19 vaccine. It is free. The HSE’s aim in offering vaccines to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus."

At the moment, people do not need to register for vaccination in advance.

As the HSE moves to vaccinate other groups and members of the public at centres such as the one in Clonmel, news, public notices, advertising, social media and partner organisations will be used to alert people that it's their turn to come forward.

