'It's easy to buy a castle,' says Tipp based artist who appeared on Tommy Tiernan Show

Artist Gottfried Helnwein described moving to Ireland and buying an old castle in Munster on The Tommy Tiernan Show last Saturday.

Austrian-born Helnwein said he bought a home in Tipperary after his wife found a castle they could live in.

"When we came [to Ireland] I liked it, everybody wanted to stay here, my kids really liked it. My wife got a castle for me because I like castles, and my wife is really good at getting stuff, if she's on a mission, she gets it. She got a castle there that's where we ended up.

"It's an old castle and we started restoring it and I'm still restoring it. It's really magic, it's really great. I think it was two million Deutsche Mark at that time. But, it's easy to buy a castle but to keep it up and restore it... I really love old architecture and I restored as perfect as a movie set. It's really great."

Gottfried and his wife Renate live in Gurteen Castle, Kilsheelin.