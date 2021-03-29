Candle donations boxes stolen from two Tipperary churches 

Gardaí have re-issued their appeal for the public’s help in tracing the burglars who stole candle shrine donations boxes in two churches in the Clonmel area last weekend.

They stole the boxes, which contained cash, from St Oliver’s Church at St Oliver's Square, Clonmel and the Church of St John the Baptist in Powerstown between 10pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

The candles donations box from St Oliver’s Church was later found on Saturday in an orchard behind the Bulmers cider plant.

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the culprits.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into these crimes should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.