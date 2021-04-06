Planning application for three classrooms in Tipperary school given green light

A planning application for three classrooms in a Tipperary school has been given the green light.

The Board of Management of Powerstown National School made the application for the construction of a single-storey extension to the south of existing school to comprise three mainstream classrooms with ancillary facilities.

It also includes: three resource rooms, assisted user WC, storage area, plant room and entrance canopy, alterations to existing school to accommodate new extension.

Retention Permission is sought for existing prefab to south west of new extension for the duration of construction works. All associated site boundary and site development works.

Tipperary County Council gave conditional planning permission for the project - with seven conditions attached.