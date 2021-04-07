Young Tipperary people asked to share their views on the future of electricity system

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is calling on young people from Tipperary to share their thoughts on the future of Ireland’s electricity system, at a major online youth assembly on April 21.

The event takes place as part of a nationwide consultation, run by EirGrid, exploring ways to redevelop the electricity grid, to ensure 70% of Ireland’s electricity comes from renewable sources by 2030.

Following its recent report Shaping Our Electricity Future, which outlines four approaches to meeting the 2030 renewable energy targets, EirGrid is seeking feedback and input from members of the public, including young people, on the four proposed options.

Mary Cunningham, CEO of NYCI, said “the voices of young people are absolutely crucial within this national conversation. They are one of the key groups that will be affected by any change in how the electricity grid operates.

“We are happy to be supporting them to learn about the potential options, and to help in providing them with a platform to share their thoughts and shape the future of energy generation in Ireland.

“We know from working with our members that many young people are already engaged and care deeply about the future of the planet and sustainability. It is very important that they take an active role in shaping their future.

“As part of this project, we are calling on young people from Tipperary and across the country, whether they have been active on these issues before – or are still learning – to share their thoughts and join the conversation.

“There is a space for all voices on this topic, as its outcomes affect everyone.”

Young people can find out more about how they can have their say by visiting https://www.youth.ie/eirgridconsultation/

